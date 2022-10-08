The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, says it generated N38.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday.

Makinde said that the revenue was from import duties and auction sales of petroleum products seizures/anti-smuggling activities.

He said that during the period under review, the command recorded a seizure of 11, 358 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, which was about 38 trailer loads.

Makinde also said that three trucks loaded with 530 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice were intercepted during anti-smuggling operations along Obada Axis and Ibese/Itori Road in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun, respectively.

“The command recorded seizures of 1,550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothing in a warehouse situated on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun.

“In addition, 227 seizures, comprising: 16 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance, two units of used vehicles, 2,706 kegs (67,650 Litres) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) eight units of motorcycles (means of conveyance).

“Others are 80 kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres each), 201 bales and 76 sacks of secondhand clothing, 79 sacks of used shoes, 20 wraps of Cannabis Sativa (book sizes), 89 bales of Textile (Wrapper), 17 cartons of imported tomato paste (smuggled), five cartons of imported Spaghetti Pasta (smuggled), 80 pieces of vegetable oil (4.73b litres each).

“The seizures itemised above have a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N341 million,” he said

Makinde said that the command was able to achieve this feat with effective use of intelligence.

He warned that the command was all out for recalcitrant smugglers through shrewd, intensive and choking anti-smuggling activities, driven by effective employment of intelligence.(NAN)