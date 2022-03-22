By Steve Agbota

The Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Team A unit said that it’s officers seized 137.3kg of Indian Hemp, 44 sacks of Donkey hides, 1000 bags of 50kg imported rice and other items worth N373.629 million within four weeks at different locations in Ogun and Lagos States.

Speaking in Lagos, Controller of the CGC Strike Force Team A, Deputy Comptroller Mohammed Sani Yusuf, said that amongst the seized items include three 20ft containers of Timber, 3,143 pieces of used tyres, 320 bale’s of used clothing.

According to him, within a period of four weeks, the reconstituted Strike Force Team ‘A’ has collected the sum of N648.300 million as revenue through demand notices. It also made seizures worth a total duty paid value (DPV) of N373.629 million

“I want to reiterate, very sternly that we don’t believe in settling down before executing our task in a sensitive assignment as this. Smugglers who thought they could take advantage of the recent changes to carry out their unlawful trade were disappointed.

“It is pertinent for me to advise importers, licensed customs agents and freight forwarders to imbibe and always operate on good business etiquette by making sincere declarations all the time. With us on the ground, there will be no hiding place for those wishing to cut corners. They should always acquaint themselves and be guided by policies of the Federal Government and be abreast with the import and export prohibition lists. We will not take ignorance as an excuse under any guise,” he said.