By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday said it intercepted 17 truckloads of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from neighbouring countries along the Papalanto area of Ogun State.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Acting Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, said 9,697 bags of 50kg rice; 3,173 cartons of Basmati rice at 5kg each and 297 bags (25kg) foreign parboiled tice were intercepted in five weeks.

According to him, the unit intercepted seizures worth N4.6 billion in January 2022 eve as he also said the unit recovered N192 million from under declaration of cargoes by clearing agents at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island seaports.

“The Federal Operations Unit Zone A of Nigeria Customs Service has continued its vigorous anti-smuggling exploits in January 2022 with seizures and Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N4.6 billion and recovered N192 million as revenue within 5 weeks.”

“However, 23 suspected smugglers were arrested. The unit’s anti-smuggling and revenue recovery activities will increase this year due to the support and logistics upgrade it received from the service management,” he added.

The Acting Comptroller, however, gave the breakdown of the seizures, to include 1,076 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 68 sacks of used cloth; 2,535 pieces of used tyres; 17 units of used vehicles and 206 used compressors.

Others are 1,076 kegs at 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 195 bales of used clothes; 51 parcels (39.5KG) Indian hemp; 7,557,400 tablets of 225mg Tramadol; 7 units used motorcycles; 21 bales of new bed sheet and 57 units used plasma TV.

“While many travelled to enjoy the yuletide season, our operatives were out there in the field to prevent illicit items from being smuggled into the country. From December 23, 2021, till date, a lot more have been seized.

“Despite the ups and downs, the unit waxed on positively in the fight against smuggling as witnessed by you all. It is only regrettable that we lost four gallant officers in the line of duty that same year.

“If there is anything the unit will not condone, it is to lose any of our officers to smugglers this year. A new approach and tactics strictly to our chest will be deployed this time around. Smugglers are by this warned to stay away from smuggling,” he added.