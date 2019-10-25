The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 1,879 bags of foreign rice illegally smuggled into the country through Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of Kogi and Niger states, Yusuf Abba-Kassim, told journalists at a press briefing in Minna, Niger State, that all the seizures were in October.

The Federal Government had in August announced the temporary closure of all Nigerian land borders.

Mr Abba-Kassim said the command also intercepted eight cars being smuggled into the country by suspected smugglers in his zone.

“In keeping to this promise, the Command initiated new anti-smuggling strategies which led to remarkable exploits evidenced in the seizures on display today which include One DAF diesel tanker (six tyres) with registration number RBC-05 ZS suspected to be concealing imported foreign rice which is yet to be examined.

“One DAF truck (ten tyres) with registration number MNA 893 XV loaded with 950 50kg bags of imported rice. Nine bales of used clothing (second hand). Four Toyota Corolla cars conveying cumulatively a total of 135 50kg imported bags of rice.

“Three hundred and Ninety-Seven 50kg imported bags of rice hidden within the forest by smugglers. Two Toyota Rav4 SUV. Four Toyota Corolla cars. One Peugeot 207 car. One Mazda Premacy.

“The above seizures were made at different locations within the Command’s area of coverage all in October 2019.”

Abba-Kassim said it is worrisome that some Nigerians have remained unrepentant even as they continued to lose.

“Not even the Federal Government’s visible efforts in transforming the agricultural sector, especially in the area of rice production as well as the increased prevalence of expired imported rice with its hazardous health implications have touched their conscience to avoid rice smuggling.

He said: “The arrest of a diesel tanker meant for conveying diesel now used in concealing smuggled imported foreign rice should send a serious signal to these recalcitrant saboteurs of the Nigerian economy that there is no hiding place. We are determined to beat all their concealment patterns with our superior intelligence network.

“It is also worthy of note that the Command within the third quarter (July-September) of the year made a remarkable seizure of 3,529 50kg imported bags of rice with duty paid value of N62,159,700, 29 used vehicles with duty paid value of N32,333,500 and 1018 bales of second-hand clothing with duty paid value of N48,912,000.”