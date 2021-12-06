By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun 1 Area Command, said it has intercepted 20,775 litres of petrol in 831 kegs and 7,311bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice and other contraband worth over N172 million in the last one month.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, who stated this during a press briefing in Ogun recently, said the 7311 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice is an equivalent of 12 trailer loads and translates to 365.55 metric tons. He added that the Command also recovered 124 packs and 164 wraps of cannabis sativa, weighing 167kg. The customs chief said that the command arrested two suspects who were conveying some of the seized hard drugs in Ijebu-Ode en route to the South East, even as some other hard drugs were intercepted at a border community in the state.

“Among other seizures made by the command include 300 litres of vegetable oil, four bales of used clothes, 26 sacks of used shoes and four sacks of used toys. Other seized items are two bundles and four pieces of used tyres with rims, 810 cartons of frozen poultry, and 20,775 litres of petrol in 831 kegs, among others.

“The command also impounded 20 vehicles and two motorcycles used as means of conveying the seized items. The cumulative duty paid value for all the seizures amounted to N172, 999,387. The command, in the last one month, generated N2, 437,050 as proceeds from auction sales of seized petroleum products and scrap metals,” he added.

The Federal Government’s directive on border closure is still subsisting, hence there is no revenue generated from imports activities. Nnadi also warned smugglers in the state to stop sabotaging the economy, saying the continuous attacks on Customs and other security operatives by those unpatriotic elements would not deter them from sustaining the onslaught on smuggling activities.

He revealed that the Command has been deploying quality intelligence and was also exploiting rules of engagement in all its operations as its officers despite making several seizures and arrests without firing a shot.

