By Steve Agbota

The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted and seized 10,865 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) of 30 litres each equivalent to 325, 950 litres worth about 10 tanker loads of 33000 each with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N65, 614 million along the various creeks around Badagry and Seme border area of the country.

The command also seized 139 cartons of soft drinks,100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilograms and 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules, even as two suspected smugglers were arrested for various crimes.

Showcasing the seizures, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Bello Mohammed Jibo said the continuous surveillance of the beaches and creeks by the men of the command, has yet recorded another huge interception of 1,216 jerry cans of petroleum product 30 litres each.

According to him, the arrest was made at the late hours of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 along Seme- Badagry waterways, adding that the 48000 litres of PMS has a DPV of N11,579 million.

In line with extant laws, he hinted that the seized petroleum product would be auction in line with standard operating procedure of perishable items.

He said other items seized 86 pieces of Apetamin syrup, 302 prices of dynewell syrup, 50 pieces of baba yellow syrup, three sachets of rofhymol, 32 bottles of cough syrup, 99 cartons of fearless energy drink and 139 cartons of soft drinks (expired) to be destroyed, adding that all the items seized have a DPV of N1.481 billion.

Also in the NCS’s quest to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerians, most especially the fight against drug trafficking, he said today, the Command is handing over the items to both

National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Sequel to the approval granted by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), and in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and equally in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and synergy, the items are handed over to NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation.

“At this juncture, may i appreciate the contributions of our stakeholders, the host communities, other security agencies and our media friends for their unflinching support towards the successes so far achieved.

“Professionalism, discipline, a very good working relationship with our stakeholders, cordial relationship with the host communities and collaboration with other security agencies, were cardinal principles exhibited by the CAC while piloting the affairs of the Command, and the commitment and re-dedicated of officers and men of the command in the fight against smuggling most especially that of the petroleum products all contributed to successes so far achieved,” he said.

