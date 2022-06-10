By Steve Agbota

The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday, said it intercepted and seized 10,865 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) of 30 litres each equivalent to 325, 950 litres worth about 10 tanker loads of 33000 each with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N65, 614 million along the various creeks around Badagry and Seme border area of the country.

The command also seized 139 cartons of soft drinks,100 cartons of gabadol/tramadol, 120 milligrams, 2.8 kilograms, 306 parcels of cannabis sativa and 132 packets of tramadol capsules, even as two suspected smugglers were arrested for various crimes.

Showcasing the seizures, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Bello Mohammed Jibo, said the continuous surveillance of the beaches and creeks by the men of the command, yet recorded another huge interception of 1,216 jerry cans of petroleum product 30 litres each.

According to him, the arrest was made in the late hours of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 along Seme-Badagry waterways, with the 48000 litres of PMS having a DPV of N11,579 million.

In line with extant laws, he hinted that the seized petroleum product would be auctioned in line with standard operating procedure of perishable items.

Jibo said other items seized 86 pieces of Apetamin syrup, 302 pieces of dynewell syrup, 50 pieces of Baba Yellow syrup, three sachets of rofhymol, 32 bottles of cough syrup, 99 cartons of fearless energy drink and 139 cartons of soft drinks (expired) to be destroyed, all of which having a DPV of N1.481 billion.

Meanwhile in its quest to ensure safety and well-being of Nigerians, especially in the fight against drug trafficking, he said “today, the Command is handing over the items to both National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Sequel to the approval granted by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), and in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and equally in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation and synergy, the items are handed over to NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation.” At this juncture, may I appreciate the contributions of our stakeholders, the host communities, other security agencies and our media friends for their unflinching support towards the successes so far achieved.

“Professionalism, discipline, a very good working relationship with our stakeholders, cordial relationship with the host communities and collaboration with other security agencies, were cardinal principles exhibited by the CAC while piloting the affairs of the Command.

