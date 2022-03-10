From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ (FOUC), has intercepted 36,000 litres of smuggled Petroleum Motor Spirit(PMS) and tramadol worth over N3.6 million.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, the FOUC comptroller, Ali Ibrahim disclosed that the PMS as well as other contraband seizures with Duty Paid Value, N529,056,456 million was made made between January ,1 and February ,28, 2022, while total of 6 suspects who have been granted an administrative bail he added were also arrested.

The PMS according to the Comptroller was concealed in several polyethylene bags and loaded in a 911 truck to deceive the government. Also intercepted were 2,239 pieces of used pneumatic tyres valued at N4.5 million

He also said that 640 cartons of unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N192 million, conveyed in a DAF heavy duty truck and one J5 transit bus were intercepted along the Okada/Benin axis.

Ibrahim added that 1,650 bales of used clothing valued at N165 million were intercepted along the Umuikaa/Aba road while 181 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice worth over N7.2 million were intercepted along the Akwa-Ibom/Calabar axis.

Also, eight exotic vehicles without relevant customs documents including three Toyota Hilux of 2017, 2020 and 2021 models; one Land Cruiser Prado 2016 model ; one Toyota Highlander 2014 and one Toyota Venza 2016 model among others.

While commending the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) and his management team for their unwavering support and motivation while commiserating with families and loved ones of four officers who died while on duty, he called on monarchs, clerics and other well meaning Nigerians to caution their followers to desist from attacking security personnel.

