By Steve Agbota

The Seme Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Saturday said that it’s officers intercepted and seized 39,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in 1,300 Jerry cans along.the various creeks around Badagry and Seme border area of the country.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Spokesman of the Command, Hussaini Abdullahi, the seized petroleum products has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12,543,960.00 only.

According to the statement, the continuous offensive patrol against the smuggling of petroleum product along the creeks within the Seme and Badagry axis by officers and men of the Command has recorded yet another massive seizure of the product.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. The findings revealed that 1,300 jerry cans of petroleum products in 30 litres each, equivalent to 39,000 litres were discovered packaged in sacks along the creeks. The aforementioned item has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12,543,960.00 only.

“This arrest is coming at a time when the Federal Government is spending huge resources to subside the products to ameliorate the plight of its citizens, but these unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements are bent on sabotaging the efforts of government. It is on this premises that the officers and men of the Command, redoubled their efforts with renewed vigor in the fight against smuggling of the petroleum product,” the statement added.

However, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo attributed the successes recorded to consistency on the part of the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service in providing the needed logistics, adequate working tools, support and ensuring hard working officers are recognized and rewarded most especially through promotions.

The CAC affirmed that the continuous monitoring and surveillance of the border axis, has contributed in suppressing such illegal activities and sent the right signal to people involved in such unfortunate act of smuggling to desist and face lawful businesses along the border axis.

He stated that the Command remain committed in ensuring such illegal and unlawful businesses are suppressed and discouraged at the nation’s borders.