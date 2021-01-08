From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’, Mr Yusuf Lawal, has said that the operatives of the federal operatives unit of zone C, Owerri intercepted 5,200 live ammunition and bulletproof Land Cruiser jeep during the yuletide.

The comptroller, who disclosed this yesterday during an exhibition of the seizures, said that they were made between November 23 and December 27, 2020.

Giving breakdown of the items, Yusuf said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the live ammunition is N3 million, while the DPV of the foreign rice is N 36million.

He said the DPV of the bulletproof Land Cruiser jeep and other three vehicles seized during the period is N 221million.

The comptroller further said that 38 ‘jumbo bales’ of used clothing known as okirika worth N 3million were also intercepted during the period under review.

On general merchandise, the controller said 204 foreign tomatoes, pharmaceutical products and others worth N115 million were also intercepted.

Yusuf further revealed that N7 million was recovered from a demand notice on 3X40FT containers, which he said was as a result of wrong declaration and transfer of value.

He said the total amount of DPV and DN of the seizures made during the period was N386 million.

He said the activities of smugglers was a great sabotage on Nigerian economy.

He said: “Considering the level of insecurity in the country, if these live ammunition were not intercepted, the country will be in trouble.

“These seizures were made since I took over as the Controller Federal Operations Zone ‘C’, we will not give up the fight against smuggling in the country.”

Yusuf commended the Comptroller General of Customs for giving them the willpower to continue to fight against smuggling.

He warned smugglers to, henceforth, stop illegal importation of goods in Nigeria, adding that the unit was ready to fight them to standstill.