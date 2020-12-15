By Steve Agbota

Officers of Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted 73 locally made guns and 891 cartridges concealed in a truck of locally produced rice in Kebbi State.

A press statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the service, Joseph Attah, said the seizure was effected by an information patrol along Yauri, Zamare waterside, Kebbi State.

According to him, the intercepted truck was loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks hiding the prohibited items concealed under the rice.

He said upon careful examination, the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges.

However, he said three suspects were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing.

He said: “Controller of FOU, Zone B, Hamisu Albashir, describes the feat as a signal to all those who may be planning to bring any harmful item(s) into the country through zone B.

“He calls on members of the public, especially border community dwellers, to provide credible information for effective border security.”