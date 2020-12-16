From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Customs Nigeria Service, Federal Operation Unit, zone B has intercepted 73 Riffles, 846 Cartridges within the first two weeks of December.

Other seizures made within the period under review included 215 bags,26 kegs of vegetable oil, 100 mosquito sticks as well as 11 vehicles.

Briefing Journalists on Wednesday about the seizures, the Comptroller in charge of the zone, Bashir Hamisu said the items were seized from suspects in Kebbi State.

Comptroller Hamisu disclosed that the seized items worth Customs duty of N28, 768, 529.

The Customs boss said three suspects have been arrested and they were already giving useful information to the Service.

“The seizures were made in Zamare waterside, Yauri local government area of Kebbi State following credible information from a patriotic citizen of Nigeria, a Mitsubishi canter with registration number XLM 05 XA was arrested.

“Examination revealed that the vehicle was loaded with 73 single barrel Riffles and 846 Cartridges of live ammunitions concealed in 100 Kg bags of locally grown rice.

“Three persons were arrested in connection with the vehicle and it’s contents and they are assisting us with useful information as to the source of the items.

“This is an eye opener for commercial transporters to always check what they are hired to transport”. Comptroller Hamisu said.