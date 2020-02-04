Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed the seizure of $8 million cash at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos.

The service also seized Pangolin scales worth N10.264 billion at Isheri estate.

NCS Controller General Hameed Ali said the consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in a six big bags.

The driver of the bus was arrested, while an investigation is ongoing to unravel those behind the deal. The money will be handed over to Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for further investigation to reveal the owners of the money, it was learnt.