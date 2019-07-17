Steve Agbota

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted an ambulance owned by the Medbury Medicals loaded with 10 cartons of 225mg of stolen tramadol tablets at the Apapa port.

The Hyundai Ambulance with registration number LND605XW was intercepted with the drugs worth about N2.8 million, while trying to smuggle it out of the ports in an emergency manner.

Two suspects, Michael Ajibade (driver) and Olatunde Emmanuel (escort), were said to have been intercepted by customs officers at 11p.m last Friday on their way out of the port in the ambulance, which was usually stationed at the port complex for medical emergencies and belonged to Medbury Medical Services, an industrial medical services provider.