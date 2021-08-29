By Steve Agbota

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted an imported vehicle; a 2003 Toyota Camry bearing a pistol with its magazine while the vehicle was getting released out of the Car Park C’ of the Tin Can Port.

Car park ‘C’ is owned by Five Star Logistics Terminal.

Daily Sun learnt that for the doggedness of the OC gate in charge of Car park C, Assistant Comptroller Usman, the vehicle would have been released.

The discovery was made on Saturday, August 28, 2021 during a process of routine examination.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Tin Can Customs Command, Mr Uche Ejesieme on Sunday night confirmed the incident.

“Our operatives at the five-star logistics terminal while on routine examination on August 28, 2021, stumbled on a pistol with its magazine inside a Toyota camry car at the exit point.

“Consequently and in line with our standard operating procedure(SOP),the DSS, police and other security Agencies were invited to the scene.

Thereafter the exhibit was taken to the customs Enforcement unit for safe custody pending a formal report to customs headquarters o Monday for further directives.

“We are using this opportunity to once again advise importers and or their agents to desist from getting involved with such offensive imports particularly items like this on the list of Absolute prohition in view of the dire consequence,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Customs Area Controller, Compt Musa Abdullahi has directed immediate investigation into the incident to unravel those behind and ensure a truncation of their supply chain.