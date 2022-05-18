By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Strike Force Unit, Zone A, has intercepted Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol and Codeine syrup and other contraband worth about N6.6 billion smuggled into the country through the ports and border stations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Coordinator, Strike Force Unit, Muhammed Yusuf, said that some of the contraband were seized after they were diverted from a bonded terminal to unknown destinations in Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The unit seized 4000 bags of foreign rice worth over seven trucks; 1,030 slabs of donkey skin; 387kg of cannabis sativa; 1,613 cartons of Codeine cough syrup (100ml per bottle) and 132 cartons of 200mg Sildenafil Citrate. Others are 40 cartons of Tramadol; 5 cartons of Chilly Cutter; 1,080 pairs of ladies shoes; 110 cartons of ladies bags; 115 cartons of ladies gel among other items.”

“You may recall that the Federal Government through the ministry of health, banned the production and importation of Codeine because of its gross abuse. The use and abuse of drugs are responsible for the substantial cause of different social vices and criminalities in our society. This is witnessed in the pervasive outburst of insecurity in the country,” he added.

He said the quest to smuggle foreign parboiled rice into the country has been on the increase, despite desperate efforts by the Federal Government to encourage local production, adding that the attending effects of smuggling foreign rice into the country include, but not limited to increase in the rate of unemployment, draining of the nation’s foreign exchange, health hazards among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

To this end, he said over 4000 bags of foreign parboiled rice which was the equivalent of about 7 truckloads were intercepted in the months under review.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures, he said: “A breakdown of the seizures made within the period of 8 weeks are; 1,030 slabs of donkey skin; 387kg of cannabis sativa, 285 bales of used clothes; 1,613 cartons of Codeine cough syrup (100ml per bottle); 132 cartons of 200mg Sildenafil Citrate; 40 cartons of Tramadol; 5 cartons of Chilly Cutter; 1,080 pairs of ladies shoes; 110 cartons of ladies bags; 115 cartons of ladies gel among other items, worth N6.64 billion.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, since smugglers are unrelenting, the unit has intensified patrols across the South-West Zone to ensure contrabands and other unwholesome goods are not allowed into the country.

“Our resolve to step up on the fight against smuggling and enemies of the economy is renewed every day. Since smugglers are unrelenting, we won’t allow them to have their way through whichever means they choose.

“Our 24-hour patrols using the logistics support provided by the Comptroller-General have yielded more results in addition to the seizures we showed you two months ago. I am, however, sending a strong message of warning once again to all those contravening Customs laws and Federal Government fiscal policies that our readiness against their illegalities is sharpened with renewed vigour.”