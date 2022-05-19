By Steve Agbota

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Strike Force Unit, Zone A has intercepted Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol and Codeine syrup and other contraband worth about N6.6 billion smuggled into the country through the ports and border stations.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Coordinator, Strike Force Unit, Muhammed Yusuf, said that some of the contraband were seized after they were diverted from a bonded terminal to unknown destinations in Lagos.

“The unit seized 4000 bags of foreign rice 4000 bags of rice equivalent to over 7 seven trucks, 1,030 slabs of donkey skin; 387kg of cannabis sativa; 1,613 cartons of Codeine cough syrup (100ml per bottle) and 132 cartons of 200mg Sildenafil Citrate. Others are 40 cartons of Tramadol; 5 cartons of Chilly Cutter; 1,080 pairs of ladies shoes; 110 cartons of ladies bags; 115 cartons of ladies gel among other items.”

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, banned the production and importation of Codeine because of its gross abuse. The use and abuse of drugs are responsible for the substantial cause of different social vices and criminalities in our society. This is witnessed in the pervasive outburst of insecurity in the country,” he added.

He said the quest to smuggle foreign parboiled rice into the country has been on the increase, despite desperate efforts by the Federal Government to encourage local production, adding that the attending effects of smuggling foreign rice into the country include, but not limited to increase in the rate of unemployment, draining of the nation’s foreign exchange, health hazards among others.