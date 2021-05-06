By Steve Agbota

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday said it intercepted containers of illicit drugs and generated N65.5billion into the Federation Account.

Speaking at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Compt. Yusuf Mallanta said the command seized codeine syrup, tramadol tablet unprocessed wood and scrap copper wire worth N1.8 billion in April.

According to him, the 1,479 cartons of banned tramadol tablets and codeine syrup were intercepted at SIFAX and APM Terminals, Apapa. He said two containers of unprocessed wood and one container of scrap copper wire were also seized in April.

His words: “The Command in the month of April 2021 collected revenue to the sum of N65.5billion. This clearly showed an increase of N25.5billion when compared to the collection of the same month in the year 2020, indicating a percentage increase in collection of 64 percent. This unprecedented record has never been achieved in the history of Apapa Area Command.”

Speaking on the interception of the banned codeine syrup and tramadol tablets, the CAC said they were based on credible intelligence.

His words, “inline with the provision of extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the Command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs through credible intelligence driven operations.

“This led to the seizure of 4x40ft containers laden with unregistered pharmaceuticals (674 cartons of tramadol tablets in 225mg and 120mg, and 805 cartons of codeine syrup in 100ml) at APMT and Sifax 3 bonded terminal respectively. These importations contravene sections 46 & 47 of Customs and Excise Management act CAP C 45 LFN 2004.”

“Other items seized in the period under review are two containers of unprocessed wood, one container of scrapped copper wire which is in breach of schedule 6(items 4 &6) of Customs Common External Tariff (CET).”