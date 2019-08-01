Tessy Igomu

On arrival at the incident scene, we noted that the collapsed structure was an old two storey building with a penthouse.

Information gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred at about 07:00hrs.

According to observation and physical assessment, the building collapsed because it was already distressed due to lack of maintenance.

However, there is no loss of life but an adult male who was trapped was rescued by the Emergency Responders which include the (LASEMA)Agency’s Response Team, LASG Fire service, Nigerian Police and Lasambus.