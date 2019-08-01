Steve Agbota

The Anti-smuggling Command Patrol team, of Niger/Kogi Command of Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted a Dangote truck around Minna-Lambata-Suleja axis for transporting 700 bags of 50kg rice worth N11.900 million smuggled into the country.

In a statement obtained by Daily Sun and issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, Bo Lomba said that the Dangote truck with registration number XA297NAK was arrested on Monday morning barely a few months ago when a similar seizure of Dangote truck with registration number DAL769XA DSR-1B-019 conveying bags of 50kg Rice worth N8.840 million concealed with 50 bags of sugar worth N697,000 was intercepted along Mokwa axis of the command.

According to the statement, it is worrisome that some Nigerians remain unrepentant even as they continue to lose their goods, not even the Federal government’s visible efforts in transforming the agricultural sector; especially in the area of rice production has touched their conscience to avoid smuggling of rice