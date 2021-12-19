By Steve Agbota

The Tin Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a container loaded with guns and ammunition at Terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the TICT.

Sunday Sun learnt that the container was reportedly declared as plasma television, but on examination, Customs discovered it to be loaded with cartons of guns.

The incident shocked the examination officers and the clearing agent because the shipper made very feeble attempt at concealing the firearms.

Confirming the development to newsmen on the NCS media-friends platform on Saturday, Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Customs, Mr Uche Ejesieme, said the Command was briefed by its officers about the case of the gun import.

Sources told Sunday Sun that the clearing license used to clear cargo was commercialised, this means that the clearing agent owning the license sublet it for a fee to another person to use.

When he was contacted by Sunday Sun, Mr Ejesieme confirmed the report of the gun import.

According to him, investigations were being made to confirm the quantity, adding that information about the import was still sketchy.

“I wish, therefore, to confirm that a container suspected to be laden with arms and possibly ammunition was intercepted.

“Following this development, the command intimated the terminal operators and requested that the suspected container be transferred to our enforcement unit for 100 per cent examination.

“This suffices that the information is still sketchy, but we do hope that comprehensive information would be availed after the 100 per cent examination, following which we will communicate officially to the Customs management as well our zonal coordinator in line with service protocol,” he stated.