By Steve Agbota

The Special Assignment Team of Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted three Mazda Saloon cars loaded with cartridges concealed in sacks of cassava flour.

In a statement issued by the Unit Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, said the interception occurred while officers of the NCS were on information patrol on Sunday at about 10 p m along Igbora axis of Oyo State.

According to the statement, the drivers abandoned their vehicles on sighting the official vehicle, adding that the items discovered during physical examination in the office included 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges, sacks of cassava flour and sacks of parboiled rice.

However, he said the vehicles including their contents have been deposited at the Unit headquarters for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the acting Customs Comptroller in Charge of the Unit, DC Hussein Ejibunu, called on all patriotic citizens to provide useful and timely information that would help in combating smuggling.

He said: “Smuggling is the mother of all crimes, hence the need to team up and fight it to the barest minimum.

“It is an act of sabotage that should not be allowed to fester for a long time, most especially with the security challenges in the country. Information is key and germane towards the fight against this cankerworm called smuggling,” he added.

