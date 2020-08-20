Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the weekend announced a single seizure of contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10billion.

In a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the unit, Peter Duniya, copies of which were made available to journalists, the acting Customs Area Controller, Usman Yahaya, said the seizure were made at Ido-Eruwa road in one day. According to the CAC, the contraband comprised 34 numbers of fairly used and new vehicles laden with used clothes, indian hemp and imported parboiled rice.

He said: “I welcome you to this historic press briefing aimed at showcasing a large scale of smuggled vehicles laden with different kinds of contraband goods. Some economic saboteurs met their waterloo when our operatives actong on credible information made a single seizure at Ido, Eruwa Road-Ibadan of Oyo State. The contrabands include 34 different brands of both new and used vehicles laden with banned items including second hand clothes, imported parboiled rice and Indian hemp.”

Yahaya further stated that though there were stiff resistance from the smugglers who engaged the support of hoodlums, Customs operatives displayed high level of professionalism and restraint to secure the contraband to the Customs warehouse in Lagos. “Our operatives were met with stiff resistance from a combination of smugglers, hoodlums and villagers but won through high level of professionalism.