Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday, said it intercepted 140 bundles of textile materials worth N11.2million in Lagos.

Smuggling of textile materials through the nation’s land borders has increased since the Federal Government placed ban on access to foreign exchange to importers of textile materials in the country.

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had in March said Nigeria spends over $4 billion annually on imported textiles and ready-made clothing. He said the potential market size of the domestic textile industry is over $10 billion.

But, speaking to journalists at a press briefing, the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Mohammed Aliyu, said 25,153 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the the country were also intercepted.

According to him, the textile materials worth over N11.2million were intercepted after being smuggled from neighboring country.

Others seized items included 49 cartons of reboiled paracetamol injection worth N39.2million; 86 sacks of used shoes worth N10.3million and 820 sacks of donkey skins worth N78million.

Also confiscated included 347 cartons of codeine. Syrup at N174million; 1000 sachets of tramadol at N250,000 Indian hemp worth N11million.

He disclosed that the smuggled rice intercepted worth over N331million would be given to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) upon directive from the Customs headquarters.

“We have over 25,153 bags of rice waiting for directive from Abuja, worth over N331million and we don’t give poisonous rice to IDPs’ as insinuated by some people.”

The CAC also disclosed that the unit intercepted a truck loaded with Cement and smuggled rice thereby making the rice poisonous.

“This is a company vehicle that carry cement. The rice is loaded in the middle of the cement and this is what they sell to the innocent public.”

Speaking on rice taken to IDPs’, Comptroller Muhammed said they are firstly taken to the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to know whether its fit for consumption.

“We take this rice to NAFDAC for testing before we give it to orphanage homes. If they say its not good for human consumption we won’t give out but destroy so we don’t give expired rice to IDP. We sort out the most poisonous one while we give the good to the Internally Displaced.”

The CAC further disclosed that 16 vehicles worth over N470million were also intercepted in the months under review.

The seized vehicles also included a Toyota Land Cruiser worth N189million and 347 cartons of codeine syrup worth N174million.

Other vehicles seized are Mitsubishi Pajero, Land Cruiser, Toyota Venza, Mercedes Benz, volks wagen, Toyota Yaris among others.

“These are the 16 vehicles worth over N347million there is one bullet proof vehicle. The vehicles are abandoned after heavy chase by our operatives along Oyo and Ogun border.”

He however reiterated that the Federal Government ban on imported used and new vehicles and foreign parboiled rice at the land borders still remain.

He also advise importers of these smuggled items to use the nation’s seaports so as to avoid their business from being ruined.