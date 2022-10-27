By Steve Agbota

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted Cannabis Sativa worth over N2.061 billion and suspected two sacks of gun powder on waterways between June and October 2022.

Addressing a media briefing in Apapa, Customs Area Controller of the Command, Abubakar Umar (FSI), said that the illicit hard substances of 29,660 parcels of Cannabis sativa with total weight 16,663kg were seized, after credible intelligence was made available to the Command.

While handing over the the illicit drugs to the anti-narcotic agency, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he decried the high rate at which Cannabis sativa is being smuggled into the country from Ghana.

“In this era of insecurity in the country, Customs would do everything to ensure that such illicit items are not getting into the market. Nobody knows what would have happened if the quantity of that cannabis sativa gets into the market where youth would have access to it.

Speaking further, he added that the command also seized foreign parboiled rice of kilogram size: 1,575 bags, equivalent to more than two trailer load of rice worth N39. 375 million from the smugglers.

He said other items seized during the period include 28,735 liters of PMS contained in 1,077 kegs of 25 liter size, equivalent to about one load of PMS worth N4,921 billion and seven wooden boats with four engines as means of conveyance wort N13.750 million respectively.

However, he said the importation of foreign parboiled rice HS Code 1006.30.1000 is restricted by policy by the Federal Government since March 2016 and any improper importation of foreign rice contrary to Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended.

“Improper importation or exportation of PMS HS Code 2710.12.4000 and 2710.12.5000 across land borders and waterways in Nigeria contrary to

Section 46 (forfeiture of good improperly imported) and section 63 (forfeiture of good improperly exported) of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 LFN 2004 as amended,” he explained.

He, therefore, said that information and cooperation from members and leadership of the host communities, commitment, dedication and bravery of its officers and men operating in the creeks and waterways support and motivation of the management of Nigeria Customs Service under the leadership of the Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim AIi (Rtd) are the factors that aided the performance of the command.

He appealed to the general and trading public to abandon economic sabotage and unlawful trade to embrace legitimate trade.