By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Team A yesterday said it intercepted unprocessed woods, charcoal and other contraband worth N7,851 billion between October and November.

Speaking with newsmen in Ikorodu, Lagos, the Coordinator of the Team, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu said that those seven people were arrested in connection with the 103 seized items.

“For the months of October and November 2021, our combination of intelligence, diligent enforcement and zero compromise disposition resulted in a total of 103 seizures with total duty paid value of N7,851 billion.

“As we have highlighted in some recent media briefings, most of the seizures were in contravention of Federal Government policies on export prohibition while some were contrary to import guidelines,” he said.

According to him, some also were a direct attempt at evading payment of duty to the government, adding that the Strike Force operatives would not look the other way for these forms of illegal activities to thrive.

“Part of the seizures we have here include 61 containers of wood with DPV of N6,874, 173,101. Also seized is 36 containers of charcoal with DPV N381,916,500. There is also 1,110 pieces of raw hides and skin in 185 sacks with a DPV of N61,188,750.

“There is also a 1×20 ft container of batteries with DPV of N19, 163,052. Among the seizures, we are showing you today is also 4x40ft containers of second-hand clothing with DPV of N566,700,000. We also seized a 1x20ft container of tomato paste in 1,912 cartons, worth N9,703,400,” he added.

So far, he revealed that seven suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures and they have been granted bail.

“We are not unaware of smugglers desperation to carry out their illegal activities at all times, especially when yuletide approaches, but they should be aware that no matter how smart they rate themselves, the Strike Force Team A will always be steps ahead of them. We will always uncover their antics, seize their wares and arrest them for prosecution.

“We advise them in their own interest to desist from these unlawful activities and embrace only legitimate trade. The more they violate the laws, the more they have us to contend with.

“We will continue to justify the confidence reposed in us by the comptroller-general of customs who has given us this task of protecting the economic life of our country and well being of the people,” he said.

He urged farmers and villagers to avoid the temptations of pecuniary benefits from foreigners who want to violate the nation’s green environment to advance the cause of their private gains.

