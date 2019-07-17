Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A ‘of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tuesday, said it intercepted cars, pangolin, rice and phamaceutical products valued at N1.25 billion in one week.

Its Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed this in Lagos, when he led newsmen to the warehouse where the intercepted products were kept. According to him, the seized assorted cars are being detained pending the production of their documents.

“We have detained them for the importers to bring your proper documents, before we can release them to them. But if the documents are not genuine, we convert them to seizures.

“The unit intercepted six cars worth over N242 million at various border points and various car marts.

“The cars include, a Toyota Tacoma worth N47.8 million, Lexus ES 350 at N16.5 million, Toyota Highlander worth N47.5 million and another Lexus ES RX 350L at N34 million.”

“Other vehicles are Toyota Hilux with Duty Paid value of N41.6 million and Toyota Highlander valued at N54.5 million.

“Other products intercepted are 541 cartons of original chest and lung tablets, 211 cartons of Analgin injection, 238 cartons of Really Extra Diclofenac, 158 cartons of Double Actions Labimol Diclogenac potassium capsules.

The FOU Zone A boss also said, “we also intercepted 1,698 cartons of powerman tablets, 671kg of pangolin scales and 5,226 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice all with Duty Paid Value of N1.01 billion.” Aliyu said that the cars were seized in the bush based on intelligence reports.

According to him, officers of the unit in most cases concentrated on seizures and which was the reason the number of seizures were always higher than the number of suspects arrested along with the seizures.

Aliyu said that only drivers usually became victims of the interception, adding that Customs was intensifying efforts at apprehending importers as well as agents along with the seizures.

“Last week we intercepted a lot of 50kg parboiled rice and this week again, we have also intercepted 5,226 bags of 50kg parboiled rice which were concealed in a cement truck. Aliyu said that the command also intercepted pangolin scale for the first time in the unit.

Meanwhile, the Director of Ports Inspection of the National Agency for Foods and Drug Adminstration and Control (NAFDAC) Samson Adebayo, has said that collaboration between the agency and Customs and other sister agencies made the seizures possible.

He said that the seizurewas done to safeguard the health of the nation.

Adebayo commendeded the Customs boss for the continuous collaboration with NAFDAC.

He promised that all the government agencies would continue to enlighten the public on the danger of consuming illicit drugs.

“Powerman is a kind of a drug for sexual enhancement for men, but unfortunately an unregistered drug. This particular Powerman is 150 milligrams and anybody using it can suffer cardiac arrest.”

He said that there were reports of men dying as a result of having sexual intercourse, which he said, might be due to some taking sexual enhancement drugs.

“We need to tell the public that they should desist from taking such drugs that are not registered because of the inherent danger.”