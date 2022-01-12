From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Command, says it generated and remitted the sum of N9,848,505,922:48 billion naira between January and December 2021.

The State Customs Area Comptroller, Hussaini Ahmed, stated this while addressing reporters on the achievements of the command in Ilorin.

He said the revenue generated in 2021 surpass that of the year 2020 with about N2,942,090,047:48billion naira.

Comptroller Ahmed said within 29 months of the establishment of the command it has generated and remitted N19,159,240,134:19 billion naira.

He said during the period under review the command has seized a large quantity of ammunition’s packed in 2 packs of 25 rounds each contained in 14 cartons with a duty paid value of N1.4Million naira.

Comptroller Ahmed said other items seized include 2,971 bags of foreign rice,420 Jeri Cans of petrol,39 used vehicles, 20 Jeri Cans of Vegetable Oil, and 17 motorcycles, as well as arrested five suspects.

Comptroller Ahmed warned smugglers against attacking Customs officers while discharging their lawful duties.

He assured the determination of the command to reduce activities of smugglers in the state to the barest minimum.