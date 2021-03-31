From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 3, yesterday, said it had seized 43 various items with a duty paid value of N61,002,800 million within 18 months.

The coordinator of the team, in charge of North Central, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Ilorin.

Her said the patrol team has also arrested five illegal immigrants with arms and ammunition.

He said some of the items seized include1, 274 bags of foreign rice, neatly packed in 13 pickup vans, 23 units of used vehicles, one locally made gun and eight cartridges.