Steve Agbota

The Association of the Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has raised the alarm that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) may fuel the spread of COVID-19 in the maritime industry.

Vice President of ANLCA, Kayode Farinto, told journalists, that if there is an outbreak of the virus in the maritime sector, Customs should be held responsible.

He said the failure of Customs to invoke section 28 and 29 of the Customs Excise and Management Act, which give Customs the power to invoke the ‘Bill of Sight’ especially at a time the country is battling the pandemic was disturbing. He said the ‘bill of sight’ would have helped to reduce human contact at ports and prevent possible outbreak of the pandemic in the maritime industry and its spread into the country.