The management of Nigeria Customs Service has been thrown into mourning following the demise of the former Comptroller-General, Mr Abdullahi Dikko Inde, whose death was announced by his family.

The Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, in a statement said that his funeral prayers (Janaza) will take place on Friday, February 19, after Jumaat Prayers at National Mosque Abuja.

Dikko was the Comptroller General of Customs from 2009 to 2015.

Attah said: “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and may Aljannatul Firdausi be his final abode. May Allah give his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Dikko was the champion of the Customs modernization project. It was on his watch that the Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada was inaugurated, among other achievements.