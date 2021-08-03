By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted three trucks conveying six 6×20ft containers of logs of unprocessed timber.

The Zonal Coordinator for Zone ‘C’, Ag. ACG Olusemire Kayode, while displaying the intercepted items at the zonal headquarters, Port Harcourt, yesterday, added that two suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Kayode, who noted that the exportation of unprocessed timber contravenes Schedule 6 of the Extant Common External Tariff (CET), said that deforestation comes with negative effects such as desert encroachment and environmental degradation.

He said when tree felling is not checkmated, the ecosystem and its biodiversity are left to suffer.

He decried the economic loss brought upon Nigeria with the exportation of unprocessed logs, adding that employment creation, which results from local processing of the logs, is vital for Nigeria’s teeming youth.

He commended the Controller of the FOUC Comptroller, Yusuf LAWAL Psc+ and officers of the Unit for their resilience, doggedness and steadfastness in tackling smuggling and cautioned against senseless attacks on Customs operatives, while carrying out their legitimate duties.

Also speaking, the FOU ‘C’ controller, Comptroller Yusuf Lawal psc+, said that the logs were about to be smuggled out of the country without clearance from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

He, however, urged Nigerians to assist the Service with relevant information to aid its activities for the general good of the country.

