By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Department of State Service (DSS) have uncovered and seized captagon pills, a hard drug concealed inside cylinder of an imported machine in Apapa Port of Lagos.

The discovery, which was uncovered in a joint operation by the three services that lasted for about a week following intelligence and painstaking dismantling of the machine, involved deployed service personnel and sniffer dogs

Security sources at the port said the seizure is a fallout of renewed synergy and cooperation aimed at curbing any form of port related lawlessness

Comptroller Malanta Ibrahim Yusuf, Area Controller of Apapa Command, Mr Samuel Bashir Gadzama, Commander of NDLEA in Apapa and the Officer in Charge of the DSS at the port were said to be at the fore of the week long operation.

The Public Relations Officer, Apapa Area Command, DSC Abubakar Usman, who confirmed the development through a press statement said:

‘Further dismantling of cylinders in machine is ongoing. The operation which involved heads of the three services will be sustained in the fight against all forms of smuggling and infractions.

‘One suspect in connection with the seizure was arrested while further examination and counting are ongoing before more details will be unveiled

‘The long-term use of the drug leads to remarkable side effects. The most common of them are extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation (insomnia), occasional palpitation, heart and blood vessel toxicity and malnutrition .

‘It has been linked as one of the most notorious stimulant being taken by insurgents is the ISIS battle and other Middle East unrest.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.