From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 72 hours after an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, bandits were reported to have stormed the Kofar Gayan Low-cost Housing Estate in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Wednesday night, and kidnapped a Customs officer and his son.

The incident happened at about 9pm, according to a source who pleaded for anonymity. It was gathered that the kidnappers trailed the Customs officer from his family home in Zaria city into the estate where they were eventually abducted. The bandits were also said to have invaded the residence of the Customs officer last year.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Customs officer’s name was simply given as Gambo Mu’awiya, and his son, Samaila Mu’awiya.

Reports claimed that both were forced out of their home at gunpoint by the bandits who were said to be in large numbers. Another resident of the estate, Suraju Garba, also said the bandits kidnapped four residents while driving out of the estate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Garba, however, disclosed that two of the victims escaped and “are in their houses now as we speak.”

Neither the state government nor the police state command could confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

But when contacted, the state police Command’s spokesman, Mohammad Jalige, said he would get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Zaria before reverting to Daily Sun. But he did not revert at the time of filing this report.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .