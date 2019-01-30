Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said it generated N8.4 billion into the federation account this January.

The command stated that it raked in N94 billion in 2018, while 118 containers were seized, adding that so far this year it has impounded nine containers.

Customs Area Controller, NCS, Area II Command, Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Comptroller Saidu Galadima, disclosed this yesterday, during the International Customs Day 2019 programme, with the theme, “Smarter Borders for Seamless Trade, Travel and Transport”, in Port Harcourt.

He stated that, “so far, as at this morning, we have generated the sum of N8,420,112,025.13 and seized nine containers of various items, since the beginning of this year, 2019.

“Talking of our success last year, 2018, the Command generated the sum of N94 billion into the federation account and a total of 118 containers with rice, tramadol drugs, vegetable oil, tin tomatoes, machetes imported without end-user certificate, and other goods were confiscated.

“This success was attained jointly by all the stakeholders and resilience of our officers and men. We promise the CGC that we will surpass the gains of 2018 this year, 2019.

“Our current profile in respect of facilitating legitimate trade and checkmating influx of illicit goods, shows that we have continued to acquire stronger fame and credibility in boosting the revenue of the nation,” Galadima stated.

In his keynote address, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Charles Edike, charged personnel of NCS to be honest and dedicated in their services.

Edike said, “No matter our level of smartness, if we are not honest and dedicated to our duties, we can never achieve success. Don’t abuse the privilege.”

Meanwhile the Nigerian Army has lauded Customs for adding immense value to the economy of the country, assuring that it will continuously partner with NCS in desired areas to enhance its operations.

Similarly, the Nigerian Navy noted that it has enjoyed lasting and cordial relationship with Customs, and commended the Service for commitment in improving the nation’s economy.

Also, paramilitary agencies at the event noted that Customs has contributed tremendously in the development of the country, reaffirming their commitment to ensure illicit operations at the seaports are rid off.