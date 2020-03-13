Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service has promoted 2,974 junior officers to various ranks in a major push to boost productivity within the lower cadre staff that constitute the bulk of its manpower stock.

Announcing the development in a statement on Friday, the Spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah, said the promotion, effective January 1, 2019, was approved by the Comptroller-General of Customs. Hameed Ali and was strictly based on merit.

According to him, decisions on those promoted were reached based on the cumulative marks of annual performance evaluation scores, written examination, seniority and availability of vacancies.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that 897 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs; 1,426 Customs Assistant to Assistant Inspector of Customs; 123 Customs Assistant II were promoted to Customs Assistant I, while five Customs Assistant III were promoted to Customs Assistant II.

In the Support Staff cadre, 21 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs; 208 Customs Assistant I to Assistant Inspector of Customs. 263 Customs Assistant ll to Customs Assistant I while 31 Customs Assistant Ill were promoted to Customs Assistant II

Attah said the Customs boss, Hameed Ali, who approved the promotion, congratulated all beneficiaries and charged them to see the gesture as sufficient motivation to effectively discharge their duties.