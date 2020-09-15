Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service has warned its officers to tighten security at all airports and border posts over importation of frozen chicken from China and Ecuador.

In a circular sighted by Daily Sun dated September 9, 2020 and signed by Acting Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement, I.T Magaji, addressed to all Zonal Coordinators, Area Controllers and Border Drill Cordinators, it said the Chinese government has detected Coronavirus in imported food products.

However, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, warned all commands and zones to intensify anti-smuggling activities towards ensuring that the frozen chicken are not smuggled into Nigeria.

The circular read: “Intelligence reports reaching Headquarters reveals that during routine screening of meat and seafood, Chinese authorities detected Coronavirus in a sample of frozen Chicken wings and shrimps from Brazil and Ecuador.

“You are reminded that importation of Live or Dead Birds including frozen poultry; HS Code Code 0105: 100-0105.99. 0106.31.00.00010639.00.00, 0207:26.00.00 and 0210:99.00.00 through land border, airport and seaport are absolutely prohibited.”

In addition, the CGC has directed all commands and zones to intensify anti-smuggling activities towards ensuring that the frozen chicken are not illegally smuggle into the country through the land border, airport and seaports.