The Federal Operations Unit (FoU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the weekend intercepted contraband, and raised debit notes worth N17 billion on importers between January to June 2020.

While contraband intercepted by the unit was from smugglers terrorising the South Western states of the country, it includes items such as used vehicles, pharmaceuticals, textiles, foreign parboiled rice, tomato paste, second hand clothing among others. The debit notes were raised on importers who under-declared their cargoes for lesser Customs duty.

Addressing newsmen, the Customs Area Controller of the unit, acting Comptoller Usman Yahaya, said N15.6 billion was generated from contraband seized from smugglers, while N1.4billion was raised from wrong classification, transfer of value and false declaration of cargoes. His words: “The total duty paid value of N15.6billion was premised on seized contraband while the N1.3billion was the revenue from the unit interventions arising from wrong classifications, transfer of value and false declarations by importers. So, a total of N17billion was recovered for the Federal Government in the period under review.”

According to him, the unit also intercepted a truckload of banned textile materials worth N565million imported from Benin Republic. He also disclosed that 18,760 bags of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from Benin Republic and 64 units of exotic vehicles were intercepted and detained for duty evasion and under-payment.

He added: “A quick glance of our spectacular seizure reports from January 7, 2020, shows 64 exotic vehicles including two bullet proofs, 18,760 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice valued at N469 million, 1,338kg of Indian Hemp N201 million, and 147 sacks (9,504kg) of Pangolin scales worth N10.4 billion.

“Others are 3,059 cartons of tomato paste, 10,653 cartons of frozen poultry products, 5,423 kegs of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 56,472 bundles of Printed Textiles valued at N565 million, 66 packs of Tramadol, 872 bales of Second hand clothing worth N61 million, 11,077 cartons of frozen products worth N177 million.”