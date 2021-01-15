Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service, yesterday, said it recovered N1.752 billion from unscrupulous importers and smugglers who tried to evade duty in order to shortchange the Federal Government.

A statement by the Unit’s acting Controller, Usman Yahaya, through its Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, explains that the money was recovered in the course of the Unit’s operations between January-December 2020.

However, he described the N1.752 billion recovered as revenue by identifying shortfalls on duty payments, adding that the lost revenue was recovered through the issuance of demand notices; sequel to interceptions and documentary checks.

“As an anti-smuggling unit, we remain resolute to the course of protecting our national security and economy. In remaining uncompromising in the fight against smuggling, duty evasion and other offences that contravene different sections of the extant laws; the following goods were seized , among others , within the period under review.

“The goods include; 31,129 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of imported poultry products, 3,562 kg of Indian hemp, 9,801 kegs of 25 liters each of vegetable oil, 560 units of used vehicles, 24,612 pieces of used tyres worth a total duty paid value of N20.897 billion,” he said.