By Steve Agbota

The Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), has approved the deployment of 37 comptrollers to various units, departments and commands across the country.

This was disclosed in a release signed on Tuesday by the Customs Deputy National, DC Timi Bomodi, for the Comptroller General of Customs.

Among those deployed are the present National PRO of Customs, Comptroller Joseph Attah, who will assume the office of Area Controller of Kebbi Command; Comptroller AAS Oloyede, who shall be moving from ICT/MOD to Tin Can Island Port Command; while Comptroller SI Bomoi to FCT Command. Other postings are Comptroller BA Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller A Dappa-Williams to Eastern Marine Command, Compt. MA Umar Kano/Jigawa, Compt. KC Egwuh ICT/MOD, Compt. LM Mark Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi, Compt. T Tachio CTC Kano, Compt. AA Umar Western Marine, Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine, Compt. AC Ayalogu T & T and Compt. KD Ilesanmi will assume duty as Comptroller, Board, among others.