From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Customs, yesterday, commenced investigation into the alleged killing of five persons in Iseyin, Oyo State, by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), recently.

Speaking at the investigative hearing, the families of the victims, led by Alhaji Tijani Rasaki, told the panel that the deceased were indigenes of Iseyin, who were going about their lawful business when they were allegedly killed by Customs officers.

Rasaki explained that the killings should not have happened as Iseyin is located about 200 kilometres from the nearest border, while the operations of the NCS ought not exceed 25 kilometres from the border.

He stated that this was not the first time such an incident was happening in the community and noted that the people were fed up with the alleged excesses of the Customs.

He said: “We are not saying that the Customs or any other government agency should not perform their official duties. But what baffled us most is the proximity of Iseyin town to the nearest border, if not more than 200 kilometres, it will be 200 kilometres to the border.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.