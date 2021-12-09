The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOCU), Zone “C”, has called for more synergy with journalists to combat smuggling for the service to achieve optimal results.

The FOUC Comptroller, Mr Ali Ibrahim, made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Owerri.

“We urged journalists to continue to synergise with us for better results as partners in progress in the fight against smuggling,’’ he said.

Ibrahim, who decried the spate of proliferation of arms through the country’s borders, warned smugglers to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

He thanked the Comptroller-General of customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), for the logistics support to the unit and pledged to justify the trust reposed on him.

He also commended journalists for their continual cooperation with the unit and called for a more collaboration.

“FOUC covers the South-South and South-East geo-political zones and with the logistics support from our Comptroller-General, our efforts are yielding results.

“One of the major problems we have is proliferation of small arms which increases the problem of insecurity, a situation which calls for everyone to be patriotic,’’ he said. (NAN)

