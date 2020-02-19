LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of 4,357 bags of fake mosquito coils imported from China.

The command also announced the seizure of 48 sacks of 3,593 kg of cannabis sativa (marijuana).

The state comptroller of the command, Hussen Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that officers and men of the command intercepted the sacks of cannabis sativa in a border community in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmed added that the command had between August 2019 and January 2020, generated the sum of N4.7 billion

He said the “the feat was achieved as a result of sensitisation, engagement of stakeholders, the introduction and implementation of NICIS II.”

Other seizures made in the period under review, he said included 16 units of vehicles of various types, 953 bags of foreign rice (50kg each), 184 jerry cans of PMS (25 litres each).

According to him, the “total duty-paid value of the above items is N448, 431,500.00. Of interest is the seizure of 48 sacks of 3,593Kg of cannabis sativa (otherwise called marijuna).

“You are not un-aware of reported widespread abuse on the substance across the country by our teeming youths; this act is unfortunate and we at Kwara command will continue to do everything humanly possible to stop the smuggling of the substance in order to guarantee a great and promising future for our youths.

“These groups of people are our children and they are Nigerians, you are Nigerians and we all Nigerians, we must join hands to deal with the ugly trend. It is pertinent to inform you that the command will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitise and educate the public on the strategic role of NCS activities to the social and economic stability our dear nation.

On the other hand, enforcement of government policies will always be accorded utmost priority with strict adherence to extant laws and guidelines.”