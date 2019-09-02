Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Borders Operations, have seized over 379 smuggled gallons of oil, four bags of moringa snuff, 59 bags of fertilizer and other prohibited items smuggled into the country through illegal routes from neighboring countries.

Daily Sun investigation at the Kamba Borders Office of the Nigerian Customs, comprising Dole-Kaina, Lolo-Benin-Republic Area Commands, revealed that all the Nigeria’s borders with Niger and Benin Republics were effectively closed against illegal immigrants and smugglers and secured by armed security agencies.

At Kamba Customs Service Operations Office, which is the head operational office for Dole-Kaina and Lolo-Benin Republic Areas Commands, the main road to neighboring countries was closed, while 106 gallons containing diesels, and petroleum smuggled inside vehicles, were impounded with motorcycles used to convey the items.

Similarly, at Dole-Kaina and Lolo -Benin Republic Area Commands, which are under supervision of Kamba Customs Service Operations, 59 bags of smuggled fertilizers, four bags of smuggled snuff moringa, two bags of belts, and 273 gallons containing diesels and petroleum products were also impounded from the smugglers.

Justifying the actions of the Nigerian Customs Service, the Service Public Relations Office (PRO), Mr. Joseph Attah, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Kebbi State, said the exercise codenamed, “Ex-Swift Response,” was aimed at addressing the trans-border security challenges.

According to him, “It is expected that the exercise will promote interagency cooperation and increase preparedness to address trans-border security challenges such ad terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling, and proliferation of small arms and light weapons, among others.

“The exercise will also involve the movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country. Therefore, we call on members of the public not to panic; they should continue to engage in their normal duties. The overall objective is to ensure a peaceful and secured country in the interest of our National Security,” he said.

He added that the exercise, which is a joint borders drill patrol with other security agencies, was going on in four geopolitical zones of South-South, South West, North Central and North West and is being coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser.