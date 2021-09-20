From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Federal Operating Unit, Zone ‘C’ of the Nigeria custom service has seized fake pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics worth over N120 million within its zone between July and August,2021.

Comptroller Yusuf Lawal who announced this on Monday while briefing newsmen gave the list of the fake drugs to include 440 cartons of Artesunate injection zensunate without the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number, worth N8,580,000.

According to him, the fake drugs were intercepted along Okada/Benin road, Edo State.

Other items seized are 130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5,460,000m and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products valued at N76,335,000.

Also, 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert; 790 cartons of Facial Wash, 232 cartons of Carotone Cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Godess Gloss and 161 jumbo bales of used clothing valued at N22,500,000 million he added were intercepted along the Enugu- Port -Hacourt expressway.

The comptroller who urged Nigerians to be wary of fake and smuggled products said that they are not only hazardous to human health but also to the economy of Nigeria.

Lawal affirmed that his men and officers are fully prepared and equipped to combat all nefarious activities of smugglers especially with the festive ember months by the corner.

He thanked sister agencies as well as the media and the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali for their hollistic support to the Service and pledged to continously checkmate the activities of smugglers in line with his constitutional mandate to reduce smuggling in the zone to its barest minimal.

” We urge Nigerians to confirm the quality of a product before purchasing it for use because so many medicinal and cosmetic products are being smuggled into the country without a NAFDAC number.

” Those who use non NAFDAC certified cosmetic products stand the risk of skin cancer just as those who consume antimalarial drugs without a NAFDAC number are only experimenting with their lives.

