Steve Agbota

The Ogun Area 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted fake currency notes worth about N2.5 million and 40 drums of ethanol being smuggled into the country at Ihunbo checking point along Sango-Idiroko Road, Ogun State.

The Command’s Controller, Michael Ojobo Agbara, who spoke through his spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the fake currency was intercepted due to the vigilance of officers of the command.

While being interrogated, the suspect, Samson Odebija, disclosed that he was commissioned by one Alfa to help him transport the fake Naira notes to Owode from Idiroko with a promise to reward him with N5,000.

Agbara said the ethanol would be subjected to court condemnation while the suspect would be prosecuted. He added: “The Command anti-Smuggling Crack Team intercepted 40 drums of industrial alcohol known as ethanol. The item was strictly stamped by NAFDAC for industrial use. However, investigation revealed that some unscrupulous elements engaged in distribution of the product to Idiroko populace who ignorantly dilute the item with water and take it as alcoholic drink. This is evidently harmful to the health of the people.

“In the same vein, the Command anti-Bunkering Team ‘A’, while on information patrol, discovered a smuggling hideout at Iko-gate along Idiroko Road, leading to seizure of 160 jerry cans (25 litres each) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

“The dare devil smugglers devised a crook method by hiding the tanker and then used other vehicles as shield from public view. They nefariously constructed a pipe with an outlet sited in a cassava farm. The fuel is then siphoned into a tank and then into jerry cans with an intention to export the said items in batches outside the country.”

To this end, the CAC appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications. He said the eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques adopted or will be brought up by smugglers to perpetuate their illicit acts.