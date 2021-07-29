From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has impounded prohibited goods worth N133.12 billion within seven months.

Customs Area Controller, Kebbi Area Command, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla, who confirmed this during a press briefing with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, also disclosed that his officers intercepted a tanker with Reg. No; KUR 152 XA loaded with 60,000 litres of PMS (premium motor spirit) petroleum along Tsamiya/Illo road in Bagudo Local Government, heading to neighbouring country.

He said: “I will also like to use this opportunity to also inform you of our success in combating smuggling activities in the command between January to June 2021. The command has made 124 seizures of assorted items which include:-2279 bags of 50kg of foreign rice, 454 packages of Indian hemp, 1,008 bags of 50kg of foreign fertilisers, 157 bales of second hand clothing and new textile materials 12 units of used vehicles and others.

“The duty paid value of the items stands at N133, 117,568. In the revenue aspect, as you may be aware all the borders under Kebbi Area Command are closed. However, the command was able to generate over N5 million as fees from the auction sales of perishable and inflammable items.”

