The Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Kaduna, on Wednesday said it seized smuggled goods valued at N52.17 million within five days.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman, disclosed this in a statement made available to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Usman said 680 bags of rice were seized while being re-bagged in local sacks, as well as 210 bags smuggled rice being conveyed in a truck with the logo of Dangote.

He said other goods seized included 526 jericans of smuggled vegetable oil and 25 bales of second hand clothings.

According to him, the seizure was made along Katsina-Dutsima axis and on Dabai-Zaria road.

He, however, said no arrest was made by the operatives, but assured that the command would not relent in its efforts in tackling smuggling activities in the zone.

The public relation officer appealed to importers to pay relevant duties to avoid the seizure of their goods.