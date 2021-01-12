From Uche Usim (Abuja) and Steve Agbota

Customs Strike Force Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted cannabis sativa(Indian hemp) and other contraband worth N143.627 million as the zone continues to make strategic seizures that have consequences on national security and economy.

Given the breakdown of the seizures, the team leader of the Zone, Deputy Comptroller Yusuf Musa, said seizures include: 66 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1056 kg, 54 cartons of medicaments, 6 bales of second hand clothing, 18,640 pieces of wrist watch, 40 bales of wrapper, 8 sacks of children wears, 14 cartons of female slippers, 40 bales of wrapper and 30 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each).

The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the items stood at N143, 63 million, as the interceptions were made at various locations within Edo state and environs based on credible intelligence, according to the statement made available to newsmen by Deputy National PRO, Abubakar Dalhatu.

However, Musa hinted that the stride was made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication by his officers and men, who, at the risk of their personal safety, put in their best to ensure that the job is done.