From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service, Strike Force Zone “C” unit on Monday disclosed the seizure of various contraband with duty paid value of N143, 627, 748.

Team leader of the strike force, Deputy Comptroller Yusuf Musa said that the seized items include: 66 sacks of cannabis sativa (marijuana) weighing 1056 kg, 54 cartons of medicaments, six bales of second hand clothing, 18,640 pieces of wrist watch, 40 bales of wrapper, eight sacks of children wears, 14 cartons of female slippers, 40 bales wrapper and 30 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each).

According to him, the interceptions were made at various locations within Edo State and environs based on credible intelligence.

He stated that the stride was made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication by his officers and men, who at the risk of their personal safety, put in their best to ensure that the job was done.

Musa expressed the determination of his team to maintain the offensive against smugglers regardless of the level of threats and resistance from the criminals.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Ibrahim Ali recently re-jigged the strike force team across the federation to strengthen the third layer of Customs’ security against smuggling. This was basically to block revenue leakages and also to suppress smuggling to its barest minimum.

The Coordinator further appreciates the support of the Comptroller General of Customs and his Management Team for their tireless support through effective supervision and provision of necessary logistics. He also solicits the support of members of the public towards making the nation socially, economically and environmentally viable by ensuring compliance to extant government fiscal policies.